Express FC 2-1 Tooro United

Express FC got their second win as many league games under Wasswa Bbosa with a hard fought 2-1 victory over Tooro United at Kavumba.

Frank Ssenyondo and Frank Kalanda scored in the first half before a late goal from Michael Kawooya ensured a nervous end to the game.

Ssenyondo opened the scores inside the first minute before Kalanda doubled the lead in the 37th minute as the Red Eagles took a two goal cushion into the break.

Despite naming Arthur Kiggundu and Isa Lumu in defence, they failed to keep a clean sheet as Kawooya scored for Tooro United in the 84th minute.

The Red Eagles however held on for all points that lift them to 10th on the table with 27 points while Tooro United remain second from bottom with 19 points.

Express’ next task is a big one away to KCCA on Saturday while on the same day, Tooro United host Police in Fort Portal.