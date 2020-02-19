Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22 – Wednesday Results):

SC Villa 1-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Kyetume 4-3 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Proline 3-1 BUL

BUL Express 2-1 Tooro United

Sports Club Villa needed one special moment of brilliance in their 1-0 win over visiting Onduparaka in a rain marred Uganda Premier League contest at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Wednesday.

Ambrose Kirya lit up the chilly evening with a beautiful curl past the Catarpillar’s goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, albeit a former Jogoo.

Kirya’s goal arrived in the 48th minute of the well contested encounter that followed a heavy afternoon downpour across Bweyogerere and the other surrounding areas of Kampala city.

After receiving a square ball from Nicholas Kabonge, Kirya danced his body over Alex Adriko before picking his spot to curl the ball from 25 yards onto the goal post and finally in the net.

This was apparently the lone goal on the day where either sides registered a couple of goal scoring opportunities.

Newly appointed FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda cautioned four SC Villa players for unsporting conduct.

Hard tackling midfielder Amir Kakomo got booked in the 40th minute, the industrious Emmanuel Alex Wasswa on the hour mark, defender Moses Kiggundu in the 86th minute for a wild late lunge and left back Derrick Ndahiiro in the second of the three added minutes.

As early as the 7th minute, midfielder Kirya missed free header inside the goal area of Onduparaka.

Three minutes later, Ezra “Dead Rubber” Bida released striker Amis Muwonge but the shot was blocked.

In the 13th minute, the Catarpillar’s skipper on the day Hassan Muhammed had a free-kick blocked by the Jogoos’ defensive wall.

Kakomo’s attempt on the quarter hour mark flew goalkeeper Wasswa in Onduparaka’s goal posts.

SC Villa continued with their raids towards the opposition and in the 20th minute, left back Okocha miskicked a long throw-in from SC Villa’s Kiggundu.

Kirya capitalized on the moment to deliver a pin point cross that was controlled by Wasswa but the through ball from the former Vipers and Ndejje University forward was too fast for striker Ronald Magwali.

Ndahiiro struck a free-kick that was headed wide by his skipper Asuman Harishe.

On the half hour mark, it was SC Villa again when Wasswa set up Magwali who mis-controlled the ball on the 18 yard mark.

Three minutes later, Kabonge expertly released Magwali who was denied by goalkeeper Wasswa.

SC Villa’s right back Fred Agandu had a free-kick headed in the 37th minute.

The first yellow card came five minutes to the end of the first half when Kakomo fouled Paul Kayanja.

The best chance of the opening half fell to Magwali who missed to bury the ball home from close range off David “Colgate” Owori’s delivery.

Ndahiiro curled a free-kick over the goal in the last piece of action for the opening stanza.

The defining moment of the day came three minutes into the second half when Kirya executed a beautiful curl for SC Villa’s opener following a wonder pass from Kabonge.

Emmanuel Wasswa was denied by Onduparaka goalkeeper Wasswa in the 52nd minute.

Striker Fahad Badiro took over Ronald Magwali’s place in the 57th minute, the first change on the day.

SC Villa’s Wasswa was cautioned for dangerous play on the hour mark.

Wasswa was denied SC Villa’s would be second goal with an off-side call.

Onduparaka’s first change witnessed burly forward Adinan Bhetto come on for Jamal Malish in the 65th minute.

Badiro shot from 30 yards but Wasswa saved although he spilled the ball for a corner kick.

Moments later, Badiro missed with a one against one incident that would have easily extended in the goal margin coming to the final 20 minutes of the game.

Sabir Andama replaced Denis Andama in Onduparaka’s second change with 19 minutes left on the clock.

Okocha shot off target from the left flank in the 73rd minute and Kakooza headed over from another Okocha cross as the Catarpillars intensified their raids.

Coming into the final 10 minutes, SC Villa bossed the timeline.

An industrious run down the right flank by Fred Agandu had the former Onduparaka and BUL wide man release a great cut back that Kakomo shot over.

Owori had a clever cut back but Kabonge missed his intended back heel effort.

There were two other yellow cards for the home side in the final moments of the game.

Right back Kiggundu got cautioned for a foul on Alex Adriko and left back Ndahiiro was booked for throwing away the ball in a time wasting antic in the second of three added minutes.

This was SC Villa’s 11th victory of the season in 22 matches, making 40 points, 10 shy of the leaders, Vipers and five from traditional rivals KCCA.

Amir Kakomo (SC Villa) was named the Pilsner man of the match.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Fred Agandu, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Harishe (Captain), Amir Kakomo, David Owori, Emmanuel Wasswa Alex, Ambrose Kirya, Ronald Magwali (58’ Fahad Badiro), Nicholas Kabonge

Subs Not Used: Samson Kiirya (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Yayo Lutimba, Salim Abdallah, Moses Muhindo, Faisal Muwawu

Head coach: Edward Kaziba

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kirya

Onduparaka XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Alex Adriko, Rashid Okocha, Hassan Muhammed, Richard Ayiko, Paul Kayanja, Denis Andama (Sabir Andama), Rajab Kakooza, Ezra Bida, Jamal Malish, Amis Muwonge (Bashir Adinan)

Subs Not Used: Yunus Abubaker (G.K), John Rogers, Allan Busobozi, Joel Jangeyambe, Mahdi Ajobe

Head Coach: Morris Adiga

Assistant Coach: Simeon Masaba