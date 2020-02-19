Scoring against a former team comes with mixed emotions. Whereas you want to celebrate after finding the back of the net, many players don’t as a way of paying respect to their former pay masters.

The 2019/20 Uganda Premier League has had a number of players scoring against their former teams with Joseph Ssemujju being the latest when he scored as BUL FC lost to Proline FC in Lugogo on Wednesday.

In this article, Joel Muyita looks at all the players that have managed to score against their former teams.

Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC)

One of the best midfielders this season, Kyeyune has scored six league goals for the tax collectors this season, two coming against his former teams.

He scored as URA FC defeated Maroons FC 3-1 in their first game this season at Mandela National Stadium.

The central midfielder went ahead to also register his name on the scoring sheet against Proline FC, a game URA FC won 2-1.

John Ssemazi (Tooro United FC)

He is one of the players that were loaned by Vipers SC to Kirinya Jinja SS (now Busoga United FC) in their first season in the league (2016/17) and helped them survive relegation.

This season, he opened the scores as Tooro United FC defeated Busoga United FC 2-1 at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Dan Ssewava (Busoga United FC)

Just like Ssemazi, Dan Ssewava too scored against his former employers.

He got the consolation for Busoga United FC in the 2-1 loss to Tooro United FC.

The stocky striker had previously featured for Tooro United FC (then called Soana FC).

Caesar Okhuti (Onduparaka FC)

He has tormented Express FC almost on every occasion he has face them since joining Onduparaka FC from KCCA FC.

Okhuti scored against the Red Eagles this season as Onduparaka FC won 2-0 at Wankulukuku in the first leg. The other goal was scored by Gibson Adinho.

Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)

Before moving to Buildcon FC in Zambia, Fahad Aziz Bayo had featured for Proline FC.

He returned to the country at the start of this season and managed to score against Proline FC both home and away.

In the first leg, he scored the lone goal as Vipers SC won 1-0 at St.Mary’s stadium. He netted twice against the same opponents in the return leg as Vipers SC won 4-2.

Musa Esenu (BUL FC)

Besides Saidi Kyeyune who scored against two of his former teams, Musa Esenu is the other player to have managed the same feat this season.

He scored as BUL FC humiliated KCCA FC and also scored as the Jinja based side stage a comeback against Tooro United FC in Fort Portal.

Esenu made his breakthrough at Soana (Tooro United FC) under coach Charles Ayieko who signed him from MUBS.

After a good spell at Busoga United FC, KCCA FC signed him but failed to make the grade at Lugogo.

Paul Willa (Vipers SC)

His only goal for the Venoms came against Police FC where he played last season before moving to Kitende.

The goal left many people wondering about the performance of goalkeeper Hillary Jomi who was dismissed by coach Abdallah Mubiru after the game.

Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

Not so many people will remember that Mustafa Kizza had a short stint at Maroons FC on loan from KCCA FC in 2016 before returning to Lugogo the same season.

This season, the left back was on the score sheet as KCCA FC humbled Maroons FC in Luzira winning the game 3-1.

Solomon Okwalinga (Mbarara City FC)

When Solomon Okwalinga left KCCA FC, he joined Onduparaka FC but he had a short spell in Arua lasting just one season before ditching them for Mbarara City FC.

He scored a brace as Mbarara City defeated Onduaparaka FC 2-1 including netting a stoppage time winner.

Mike Mutyaba (KCCA FC)

His goal against Express FC was assisted by Erisa Ssekisambu, another player that featured for the Red Eagles.

KCCA FC won 3-1 against Express FC in Wakiso with Sadat Anaku and an own goal from Muhammad Yiga helping the Lugogo based side secure maximum points.

Express FC got their consolation from Frank Kalanda.

Willy Kavuma (Tooro United FC)

Kavuma captained Express FC for a long time and he left and joined Tooro United FC.

The soft spoken midfielder was on the score sheet as Tooro United FC stage a comeback to win 2-1 against Express FC.

Erisa Ssekisambu (KCCA FC)

He is one of the few players that have featured for all the top clubs in Uganda that is KCCA FC, Vipers SC, SC Villa, Express FC and URA FC.

As KCCA FC outwitted SC Villa 4-1 in Lugogo, Ssekisambu was on the score sheet but never celebrated his goal in respect of his former team.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma (Wakiso Giants FC)

The 2016/17 Uganda Premier League top scorer has only one goal in the league at Wakiso Giants FC and this came against his former team, Police FC.

The veteran forward played for Police FC (Police-Jinja) between 2002 and 2003 before moving to KCCA FC.

Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza (Proline FC)

He scored for Proline FC as they lost 4-2 to Vipers SC at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Kiiza had featured for Vipers SC in the second round of the 2018/19 season.

Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa)

For a player that scored goals for fun last season, Mutanda has struggled to find the same scoring touch this campaign.

He had not scored a goal until he netted against Vipers SC at St.Mary’s Kitende.

Although many think it was an own goal by goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora, the officials match records indicate Mutanda scored.

Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC)

The diminutive winger condemned his former pay masters Onduparaka FC to a 1-0 loss at Wakishha grounds, scoring the lone goal in the 43rd minute.

This was the only game that Livingstone Mbabazi won as a coachat Wakiso Giants before getting sacked.

David Bagoole (Busoga United FC)

Before joining Busoga United FC, Bagoole alias Tongo Po had feautred for bitter rivals Bul FC.

He was on the score sheet last month as Busoga United FC completed a double over BUL FC.

Musa Walangalira had given BUL FC the lead but Bagoole levelled matters before Lawrence Tezikya got the winning goal.

Robert Ssentongo (Kyetume FC)

A veteran striker who has won the top scorer’s gong on three different occasions also appears on this list.

Ssentongo converted from the spot to give Kyetume FC th lead against URA FC but Saidi Kyeyune found the equaliser in the one all draw.

Tito Okello (Vipers SC)

He earned a rare start against his former team BUL FC and ended up grabbing a hat trick in the 3-2 win for Vipers SC.

Even last season, Okello scored as Vipers SC won 3-1 against BUL FC at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Joseph Ssemujju (BUL FC)

The winger had a short stint at Proline FC, on loan from Vipers SC. He has also played for Express FC and SC Villa.

As Proline FC staged a comeback to win 3-1, Ssemujju has given struggling BUL FC the lead in Lugogo.

Boban Zirintusa (Busoga United FC)

By the time he left Busoga United FC to join Mtibwa Sugar in Tanzania, Zirintusa had scored six goals and one of those came against his former team, SC Villa.