Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22 – Wednesday, 19th February 2020)

Match 174: Kyetume Vs Mbarara City – Mighty Arena, Jinja (4:30 PM)

Kyetume will play host to Western Uganda based Mbarara City in one of the four games lined up in the continuation of Uganda Premier League match day 22 at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Fresh from qualification to the round of 16 stage in the Stanbic Uganda Cup, these two clubs come to the league with confidence.

Whereas Mbarara City won convincingly 9-0 against Moyo based Faith, Hope and Love (FHL) at Kakyeka Stadium, Kyetume gritted their teeth to out-muscle Kigezi Home Boyz 4-2 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Kyetume had to rally from a goal down before their veteran striker Robert “Mwenda” Ssentongo scored the equalizer to push for a tense shoot-out.

Ssentongo will once again lead the cast of experienced players at the club christened as “The Slaughters” in search for the much need maximum points as they fight against the relegation monster in their first season of top flight division.

Team skipper Vincent “Vinny” Kayizzi, Moses Ali Feni, towering defender Benon Tahomera, Jonathan “Dante” Mugabi, Charles Musoke, Emmanuel Obua, Cephas Kambugu, Baker Buyala and Samson Abbey Mutyaba are some of the players at Kyetume’s disposal.

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa still misses out from the match day rooster having seated out the Uganda Cup tie.

This implies that Salim Sowed will maintain his slot in between the goal posts.

The other players as disgruntled parties as Ibrahim Kazindula and Seif Batte as injured Yusuf Ssaka (broken limb) will all miss the game for Kyetume.

Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja remains fully in charge of the team with Alex “Trezegeut” Isabirye and David Katono Mutono all providing the technical support.

Team Mbarara City under head coach Brian Ssenyondo remains a focused party with spirited displays home and away.

Goalkeeper Tom Ikara, Zaidi Byekwaso, Hillary Mukundane, Jasper Aheebwa, John Adriko, Pisitis Barenge, Ivan Eyam, Steven Kabuye, Brian Aheebwa, South Sudanese Makuweth Wol, Jude Ssemugabi and hat-trick hero in the Uganda Cup Raymond Derrick Onyai are all roaring to go.

Kyetume has 23 points and Mbarara City has garnered 21 points with both clubs having played 22 games apiece.

Match Officials: