Proline 3-1 Bul

Proline came from a goal down to beat struggling Bul FC 3-1 at KCCA stadium, Lugogo.

Rogers Mato scored a brace to add on Mustafa Kizza strike which cancelled out Joseph Semujju early strike.

Semujju, facing his former bosses scored inside twenty four seconds to put the visitors in the lead.

Mujjuzi drew the game level from a penalty in the 16th minute converting nicely after a foul by Robert Mukongotya in the area.

Two minutes after the break, Mato put the hosts in the lead for the first time with a neat finish and put the icing on the cake in the 76th minute to make the points safe.

Despite victory, Proline remain at the base of the 16-team table with 18 points while Bul remain 7th with 30 points.

The Jinja based side are the only side yet to win a game in the second round of the season.