Robert Ssentongo scored with the last kick of the game as Kyetume won a seven goal thriller against Mbarara City with a 4-3 score line at The Mighty Arena, Jinja.

The veteran forward had earlier opened the scores after four minutes from a penalty before Brian Aheebwa equalised for the visitors five minutes later.

But Deo Isejja restored Kyetume’s lead in the 12th minute before another strike by Aheebwa put the visitors level again six minutes to the break.

For the first time in the game, Mbarara City led when Solomon Okwalinga put them in the lead in the 59th minute.

The lead last ten minutes before it was cancelled out by Feni Ali leveller.

With the game destined for a stalemate, Ssentongo completed his brace with a winner in the third minute of additional time to keep the Slaughters’ survival chances high.

They now move to 12th on the log with 26 points while Mbarara City remain 8th with three points better.