FUFA Women’s Cup 2020
- Round of 32
- Friday, 21st February 2020
- Bunyaruguru vs She Corporate
- Nyakasharu Grounds
She Corporate WFC will hope to put their struggles in the league aside as they shift focus to FUFA Women’s Cup action.
The Nakawa based outfit has struggled to find consistency in the league, managing just seven points in as many games and lost their last outing against Uganda Martyrs High School.
Ahead of the trip to Nyakasharu Grounds on Friday, the prime target is to make amends of the poor run in the league by advancing to the next stage of the knockout tournament.
Bunyaruguru is a team that plays in the FUFA Women Elite, the second tier of women’s football in Uganda and seeking to qualify to the FUFA Super League this year.
Whereas majority of the players have not featured at the top level, some have formerly played at defunct Western United FC.
According to a reliable source, She Corporate had a crisis meeting at the start of this week and several issues were raised.
Whereas there was doubt about the future of coach Ali Zzinda, reportedly he got the backing of the club chairman and thus will carry on with his duties.
This is the 4th edition of the annual knockout tournament that started in 2017.
Past Winners
Olila High School – 2017
UCU Lady Cardinals -2018
Makerere University -2019
Round of 32 Fixtures
Friday, 21st February 2020
- Bunyaruguru vs She Corporate –Nyakasharu Grounds
- Kawempe Junior Team vs Lango Queens – Kawempe Valley Ground
Saturday, 22nd February 2020
- Amuria High School vs Makerere University – Amuria High Ground
- She Maroons vs Kampala Queens – Luzira Prsions Ground
- St. Noa SS vs Lady Doves – African Bible University, Lubowa
- Echoes High School vs Isra Soccer Academy – Soroti Ground
- Upper Nile WFC vs Dynamic SS – Budondo Playground
- Kataka She FC vs UCU Lady Cardinals – Mbale Municipal Stadium
- WIFO Club vs Riness SS – Luzira SS
- Jerome WFC vs Muteesa I Royal University – Bugiri Medical Ground
- Jinja United WFC vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies – Kyabazinga stadium
Sunday, 23rd February 2020
- Vision WFC vs Asubo Gafford Ladies – Kitgum District Farm
- Paidha WFC vs Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga – Barokoro Stadium, Zombo
- Edgars Vs Olila High School – Lubiri SS
- Town View SS vs Ajax Queens FC – Bugiri Medical Ground
- Wakiso Hills vs Tooro Queens WFC – Maya Ground