FUFA Women’s Cup 2020

Round of 32

Friday, 21 st February 2020

February 2020 Bunyaruguru vs She Corporate

Nyakasharu Grounds

She Corporate WFC will hope to put their struggles in the league aside as they shift focus to FUFA Women’s Cup action.

The Nakawa based outfit has struggled to find consistency in the league, managing just seven points in as many games and lost their last outing against Uganda Martyrs High School.

Ahead of the trip to Nyakasharu Grounds on Friday, the prime target is to make amends of the poor run in the league by advancing to the next stage of the knockout tournament.

Bunyaruguru is a team that plays in the FUFA Women Elite, the second tier of women’s football in Uganda and seeking to qualify to the FUFA Super League this year.

Whereas majority of the players have not featured at the top level, some have formerly played at defunct Western United FC.

According to a reliable source, She Corporate had a crisis meeting at the start of this week and several issues were raised.

Whereas there was doubt about the future of coach Ali Zzinda, reportedly he got the backing of the club chairman and thus will carry on with his duties.

This is the 4th edition of the annual knockout tournament that started in 2017.

Past Winners

Olila High School – 2017

UCU Lady Cardinals -2018

Makerere University -2019

Round of 32 Fixtures

Friday, 21st February 2020

Bunyaruguru vs She Corporate –Nyakasharu Grounds

Kawempe Junior Team vs Lango Queens – Kawempe Valley Ground

Saturday, 22nd February 2020

Amuria High School vs Makerere University – Amuria High Ground

She Maroons vs Kampala Queens – Luzira Prsions Ground

St. Noa SS vs Lady Doves – African Bible University, Lubowa

Echoes High School vs Isra Soccer Academy – Soroti Ground

Upper Nile WFC vs Dynamic SS – Budondo Playground

Kataka She FC vs UCU Lady Cardinals – Mbale Municipal Stadium

WIFO Club vs Riness SS – Luzira SS

Jerome WFC vs Muteesa I Royal University – Bugiri Medical Ground

Jinja United WFC vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies – Kyabazinga stadium

Sunday, 23rd February 2020