Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC 0-0 Vipers SC

Police FC 1-2 Bright Stars FC

Busoga United FC 3-0 URA FC

Proline FC 3-1 BUL FC

Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Maroons FC

SC Villa 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Express FC 2-1 Tooro United FC

Kyetume FC 4-3 Mbarara City FC

The final bend of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League is getting interesting every match day with teams fighting hard to fulfil their targets.

Match day 22 equally had interesting results in the 8 games played, including a seven-goal thriller between Kyetume FC and Mbarara City FC. Wakiso Giants FC came from a goal down to defeat Maroons FC while the high anticipated top of the table clash between KCCA FC and Vipers SC ended in a barren stalemate.

Joel Muyita brings you the players he believes were outstanding and deserve a place on the match day 22 Best XI

Goalkeeper: Yusuf Wasswa(Onduparaka FC)

Onduparaka FC lost to SC Villa 1-0 but had it not been for the brilliant performance of goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, they would have conceded more.

He made a number of saves and it only took Ambrose Kirya’s curling effort outside the area for SC Villa to get a goal.

Right Back: Fred Agandu (SC Villa)

This was the second game that Fred Agandu was playing for SC Villa since joining them in the January mid-season transfer window.

Facing his former employers, Agandu did well balancing both on the offence and defence. He set up Ronald Magwali but the striker failed to tap home at the far post.

Left Back: Sam Ssekito (Bright Stars FC)

He managed to tame Police FC attackers in Pius Kaggwa and Ben Ocen as Bright Stars stunned the Cops in Lugogo.

Centre Back: Cyrus Kibande (Express FC)

The last time that Kibande had played for Express FC was on 10th October last year against Kyetume FC. Since then, he has been injured.

On his return, the towering defender put up a man of the match performance as Express FC defeated Tooro United FC 2-1.

I selected him ahead of Busoga United’s Shafik Kakeeto who was solid against URA FC, including making a goal-line clearance to deny Saidi Kyeyune.

Centre Back: Bernard Muwanga (Bright Stars FC)

The common adage East or West home is best perfectly fits in Bernard Muwanga. After failing to make a mark at KCCA FC and Proline FC, Muwanga decided to return to Bright Stars where it all started.

He put up a superb display as Bright Stars FC edged Police FC 2-1 at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Holding Midfield: Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC)

Not the best of games between Vipers SC and KCCA FC for many who anticipated a free flowing game. On the contrary, it turned out to be a physical contest and Ssentamu definitely thrives under such circumstances.

He denied Keziron Kizito and Muzamir Mutyaba space to operate and even when KCCA FC brought on Saddam Juma, Ssentamu still stood tall.

Central Midfield: Amir Kakomo (SC Villa)

One of the unsung heroes for SC Villa but has definitely been a key player for the Jogoos this season.

He was named man of the match as SC Villa edged Onduparaka FC on Wednesday at Mandela National Stadium.

Attacking Midfield: David Bagoole (Busoga United FC)

He has been an important player in Busoga’s resurgence in the second round of the season and kept producing consistent performances.

He was superb against URA FC, producing a goal and making an assistant in a game where he was named man of the match.

Forward: Robert Ssentongo (Kyetume FC)

The veteran striker has scored four goals in the three games for Kyetume FC and against Mbarara City, he bagged a brace and set up Feni Ali for the fourth goal.

Forward: Rogers Mato (Proline FC)

Mato played his best game at Proline FC, scoring a brace and winning a penalty that was converted by Musitafa Mujjuzi.

Forward: Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC)

Wakiso Giants Media Viane Ssekajugo in action for Wakiso Gianta FC

Viane Ssekajugo was influential as Wakiso Giants staged a comeback against Maroons FC.

He won the penalty that was converted by Tom Masiko before scoring the winner at the death of the clock.

Coach: Abbey Kikomeko (Busoga United FC)

Honourable Mentions: Shafik Kakeeto (Busoga United FC), Nicholas Kabonge (SC Villa), Gift Ali (KCCA FC), Muwadda Mawejje (Bright Stars FC), Brian Ahebwa (Mbarara City FC)