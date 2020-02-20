FUFA Big League 2019/2020:

Match Day 10 (Thursday, February 20, 2020 Results):

Elgon Group :

: Katwe United 4-1 Kataka

Kataka MYDA 4-0 Bukedea Town Council

Katwe United Football Club secured their second victory in the 2019/2020 FUFA Big league with a comprehensive 4-1 home win against Mbale based Kataka at Lugogo on Thursday, February 20.

Left footed gem Allan Tebusweke netted a brace with new signings Solomon Wafula and veteran defender Habibu Kavumba each scoring a goal for Allan Kabonge’s coached side.

Dread-locked Cameroonian Francis Odongo scored the consolation for the visitors.

Katwe United’s first goal was a decent half volleyed effort inside the goal area from January signing Wafula in the 20th minute following a heavy down pour.

Wafula’s half volley followed a rebounded shot from Tebusweke off the cross bar as the first half ended 1-0.

Katwe United returned a much energized entity with fluid passing and movement.

The second goal arrived at the start of the second half, a well taken penalty by veteran defender Kavuma, another mid-season signing.

This had followed a handball call from FIFA Referee William Oloya for a foul committed by Emma Junior Oten.

Substitute Billy Nkata set up Tebusweke for the third goal, a long range effort from 25 yards past the diving goalkeeper Edward Kasibante.

Tebusweke added the fourth after penetrating through a forest of bodies before poking the ball over the former Uganda U17 goalkeeper Kasibante.

This was Katwe United’s first win of the season following their first round victory against Light SS.

Meanwhile, MYDA overcame Bukedea Town Council 4-0 at the Elgon View play ground.

Effervescent Ibra Nsimbe netted a hat-trick and towering forward Norman Ojik added the other.

The league will resume on Friday, 21st February with a single game, in the Rwenzori group when Water entertains Fort Portal’s New Villa at the lake side Luzira Playground (2 PM).

Saturday shall be a day off before resuming on Sunday, February 23 with 7 games.

Saviour will host Light SS, MYDA will play Bukedea Town Council, Nyamityobora takes on Kigezi Home Boyz, Dove and Kitara will square off in the derby duel in Masindi, Kansai Plascon will host UPDF in Mukono, Ndejje University will lock horns with New Villa and Zombo based Paidha Black Angels will entertain Kiboga Young at the green lush of Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Only two clubs (the top club per group) earn a direct slot to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The third is determined via a promotional play off.

Other Fixtures:

Friday, February 21:

Water Vs New Villa – Luzira Playground

Sunday, February 23: