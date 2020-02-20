Barely a month and some weeks to kick off of the 6th edition of the Championship of African Nations (Chan) tournament in Cameroon, the respective 16 countries are preparing their locally based players.

Uganda, for the 5th time will be at the continental show piece with the objective of skipping the group stages to the knock out round.

However, experienced KCCA Football Club manager Mike Hilary Mutebi is concerned about the depreciating quality of the players who ply their trade in the Uganda Premier League.

Addressing the media after the highly billed Vipers and KCCA clash at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, Mutebi openly bemoaned the quality and character of many Ugandan players.

“There is a lot that needs to be done. The players need to understand the game better. We need more technically gifted players in the modern game. Talent alone today does not win matches. You (media) tend to hype and praise these players but they are not good enough. Look at Zaga (Vipers midfielder Frank Tumwesigye), where is he? Stunted. Something special needs to be done.” he noted without mincing words.

Mutebi, a former Uganda Cranes head coach admitted that it remains a joint responsibility for the coaches of the Uganda Premier League and those in the technical wing of the national team to prepare these players.

“As coaches, we have the duty of organizing and preparing these players. It is our joint responsibility with us club coaches and the national team coaches” he added.

As Vipers hosted KCCA in a top of the table clash, the game was well hyped with the necessary build up and thus lured that worthy crowd.

Although there were no goals recorded by either sides on the evening, there were flashes of individual brilliance from the two goalkeepers Fabien Mutombora in Vipers’ goal posts and KCCA’s captain Charles Lukwago.

The offensive and holding midfielders did the necessary donkey work, as so were the defenders.

The only missing link and grey areas were the offensive departments that were kept at bay.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry who was part of the gallery at St Mary’s Stadium is expected to name a big provisional squad soon as the team begins training at the start of March 2020.

How the two clubs lined up:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Geoffrey Wasswa, Innocent Wafula, Bashir Asiku, Tito Okello (22’ Allan Kayiwa), Halid Lwaliwa, Siraje Ssentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga (61’ Karim Watambala), Rahmat Ssenfuka, Fahad Bayo (75’ Dan Sserunkuma), Milton Karisa

Substitutes Not Used: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Paul Willa, Brian Nkuubi, Paul Mucureezi

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Musa Ramathan, Filbert Obenchan, Peter Magambo, Gift Ali, Keziron Kizito (80’ Ibrahim Sadam Juma), Mutyaba Muzamiru (70’ Herbert Achai), Mustafa Kizza, Moses Aliro, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba (85’ John Odumegwu)

Substitutes Not Used: Ali Mwerusi (G.K), Eric Ssenjobe, Steven Sserwadda, Simon Sserunkuma

