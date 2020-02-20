Management of Busiro Ssaza team has named Simon Peter Mugerwa as head coach, Kawowo Sports reliably confirms.

This followed a series of negotiations that also included haggling and bargains for a period of more than a month.

Busiro tabled the best offer with favourable working terms vis-à-vis a handsome sign on fee, salaries, allowances and wages.

Other interested parties included his immediate past team Bulemeezi and Buddu.

Mugerwa won the Airtel sponsored Masaza football tournament last season with Bulemeezi.

He had previously worked for Buddu and won the same tournament in 2016 alongside Steven Bogere.

Mugerwa who is also assistant coach at Uganda Premier League club, Bright Stars is known for his exceptional scouting policy of raw talent, preparation and building the chemistry of the entire team.

The primary task at hand will be to guide Busiro to their first ever trophy.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: