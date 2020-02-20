Vipers Sports Club head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu is hopeful about his team’s chances of winning the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League.

“I am sure we have the advantage to win the league title and we have to keep focused, work as a team and do it. When I came here (at Vipers), the target was at doing well in all the 12 matches. Already four are gone and we are remaining with eight. We shall continue to work hard” Kajoba notes.

There are 8 games to the end of the season and Vipers seat top of the table standings with 50 points from 22 matches.

The Venoms are just five points from second placed KCCA with whom they drew goal-less when these two clubs squared off at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday.

Vipers visit Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club this Friday at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University, Bombo.

They are expected to miss the services of forward Tito Okello who suffered a head injury in the game against KCCA.

“Tito Okello got out after like 20 minutes. His replacement, Allan Kayiwa did well because he had been prepared well.” Kajoba said of the pint sized albeit diligent forward.

Okello had scored a hat-trick against Jinja based BUL during their 3-2 away win at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Okello joins Paul Willa, left backs Farouk Musisi and Azizi Kayondo as well as Frank Tumwesigye who have been out before with injuries.

The contest against URA is envisaged as another stern test of character for Vipers in their title chase.

URA lost 3-0 to 10 man Busoga United at the Mighty Arena in Jinja on Tuesday.

David Bagoole, Nelson Mandela and Lawrence “Enzo” Tezikya were on target for Abbey “Capello” Bogere Kikomeko’s side.

URA under Sam Ssimbwa is a very solid side and has been on form since the kick- off of the second round.

They are expected to provide Vipers with the worthy check-mate test since they have a couple of tried and tested players as Michael Birungi, Shafik Kagimu, former Vipers right back Ashraf Mandela, Cromwell Rwothomio, Daniel Isiagi Opolot, Benjamin Nyakoojo and pacy winger Joackim Ojera among others.