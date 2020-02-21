Saturday February 22, 2020

StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

KCCA and Express FC renew their long traditional rivalry when they face off at Lugogo in a league game on Saturday.

The visitors come into the game under some rejuvenation ever since Wasswa Bbosa took over with two wins in as many games including beat Onduparaka 1-0 away in Arua.

The two sides are at different ends of the table with KCCA in second with 45 points while Express FC are 10th with 27 points, only five better than the red zone.

But Mike Mutebi believes there is no love lost between the two traditional ‘giants’.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Mike Mutebi on the touch line against Express at Wankulukuku in 2018

“You can’t away the traditional rivalry,” said Mutebi. “We maybe in a better position at the moment but the rivalry is still evident in this fixture,” he added.

Despite being five points adrift of leaders Vipers, Mutebi still believes his side can win the title if they win all their remaining games starting with the one against the Red Eagles.

“Every match that comes our way is very important. The bottom line is that we have to win all our remaining games and Express is one of them.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Jackson Nunda is out of the game

The Kasasiro could also be five, six or eight points adrift depending on the result between Vipers and URA who face off on Friday afternoon, 24 hours before KCCA play.

“We can’t worry about others. We are concentrating on our engagements,” said Mutebi.

Team News

The hosts could have Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku and Kato Samuel available for selection as well as former Red Eagles captain John Revita.

Midfielder Gift Ali has missed training since the goalless draw away to Vipers and could be out of the game.

Key Players

Former Express FC players Mike Mutyaba, Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Erisa Ssekisambu will be vital for the hosts along with Julius Poloto if he is selected.

The visitors will hope Frank Ssenyondo, Frank Kalanda and Eric Kambale don goal scoring boots on the day.