Saturday February 22, 2020

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Feni Ali Mahmood remains in history as the skipper that guided Wakiso Giants to the Uganda Premier League.

However, he didn’t don the famous Purple and White jersey in the top division and had to wait till second round of the season to get cleared to play for a team of his choice.

Currently at Kyetume, Feni takes on his former bosses when his new bosses take on his former employers, Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in the league on Saturday.

The fixture comes on the back of dramatic wins for either club – The Giants beat Maroons 2-1 in the last four minutes while Kyetume needed a late strike from Robert Ssentongo to beat Mbarara City 4-3 at The Mighty Arena, Jinja.

The hosts come into the game minus their injured key players Viane Sekajugo and Lawrence Bukenya but have Geriga Atendele back from a one match ban.

With Sekajugo out, Amos Muwonge and Karim Ndugwa will be tasked to search for goals for Deo Sserwadda’s charges.

The visitors will rely on experienced Robert Ssentongo for goals but Jonathan Mugabi, Vincent Kayizzi, Deo Isejja and Denis Lubowa for inspiration.

Wakiso Giants, 9th on the log with 28 points won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Bombo against a side that lies 11th on the table with 26 points.