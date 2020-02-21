Saturday February 22, 2020 Fixtures 4pm

Bright Stars Vs Proline – Kavumba Recreation Ground

Wakiso Giants Vs Kyetume – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Onduparaka Vs Mbarara City – Green Light stadium, Arua

KCCA Vs Express – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo

Tooro United Vs Police – St. Paul Seminary Ground, Fort Portal

The Uganda Premier League enters a final bend at both ends of the table but Saturday will witness fixtures at all ends including mid-table.

At the top, KCCA could cut Vipers lead to two points with a win over visiting Express at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo, in the middle, Onduparaka host Mbarara City while at the bottom, there are two interesting fixtures.

At Kavumba, Bright Stars host Proline with victory for either easing their relegation fears while in Fort Portal, Police visit Tooro United.

Paul Kiwanuka’s side beat Police 2-1 at Lugogo on Tuesday to move 11th with 26 points and victory over visiting Proline could open a seven point gap away from the relegation zone.

Bernard Muwanga will face his former bosses as he tends to keep things tight at the back with Ronald Ssempala, Joseph Janjali hunting for goals up front.

Proline, 3-1 winners over Bul on Wednesday will rely on Hakim Kiwanuka, Rogers Mato and veterans Hamis Diego Kiiza and Brian Umony for goals.

Elsewhere, Police will hope to rekindle their survival hopes but must be wary of Tooro threat.

Police are 14th on the table with 22 points while Tooro United are second from bottom with 19 points.