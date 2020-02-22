KCCA Football Club and Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Charles Lukwago will miss the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Lukwago, who is the best of the locally-based rear-guards, suffered a broken arm during KCCA’s one-all league draw with Express at the StarTimes Stadium on Saturday.

The team doctor, Ivan Sewanyana, confirmed Lukwago will be sidelined for at least six weeks and with CHAN kicking off on April 4, the goalie would not have fully recovered.

Lukwago’s injury is a big blow to Uganda Cranes who were drawn in Group C alongside Rwanda, Togo and North Africans Morocco.

Cranes head coach Johnny McKinstry will now look to other keepers as Joel Mutakubwa (Tooro United), Saidi Keni (SC Villa) as well as Nafian Alionzi Legason (URA FC).