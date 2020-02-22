Uganda Premier League 2019/2020 (Match Day 23):

Saturday Results:

Bright Stars 1-0 Proline

Proline Wakiso Giants 1-1 Kyetume

Kyetume KCCA 1-1 Express

Express Tooro United 2-0 Police

Police Onduparaka 0-1 Mbarara City

Bright Stars Football Club continued with the impressive run of the second round in the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League.

Paul Kiwanuka’s coached side overcame Proline 1-0 during matchday 23 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Joseph Janjali netted the only goal of the evening in the 82nd minute.

This was the 7th victory of the season, the 6th in the second half of the season.

Maximum points further drove Bright Stars to safer confines to 9th position with 28 points on the 16 team log.

Consequently, Proline fell to their 13th loss of the season, remaining bottom on the log with 18 points from 23 matches.

Janjali who is on loan from Vipers was named man of the match.