Matchday 10 Results & Fixtures

Friday, February 21

Buffaloes 03-30 Heathens – Kyadondo, 8:00pm

Saturday, February 22

Warriors vs Pirates – Legends, 2:30pm

Kobs vs Rhinos – Legends, 4:30pm

Hippos vs Impis – Jinja, 4:30pm

Rams vs Mongers – Kyadondo, 4:30pm

Last weekend, Rhinos eighth defeat of the season coupled with Impis first win sent them to the bottom of the Nile Special Stout Premier League table.

As the second round of the season gets underway, Rhinos – who were contenders a couple of seasons ago – are now sure candidates for relegation.

And with title hopefuls Kobs who boast of some of the best players in the country their next challenge, it doesn’t get any harder for the side.

For anybody who has followed the game this term, it will not be a matter of whether Kobs will win but how will they cut off the points difference between them and leaders Heathens.

Team News:

With a few changes from from last week, here is the squad facing @RimulaRhinos tomorrow. Kickoff is at 4:30 Pm #BetwaySquad #BlueArmy pic.twitter.com/iaxilVtpap — KOBs Rugby Club UG (@KobsrugbyUg) February 21, 2020

In the early kickoff at Legends, Pirates will be looking to extend their winning run by completing a double over Warriors who have not won a game since Matchday Four.

The Sea Robbers have a fully fit Timothy Kisiga back in the starting line-up and is expected to deliver the goods along with loose forward Alex Aturinda who has been outstanding for Pirates this season.