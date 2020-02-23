FUFA Big League 2020 (Sunday, 23rd February Results):

Dove 2-4 Kitara

Kitara Kansai Plascon 1-2 UPDF

UPDF Nyamityobora 4-1 Kigezi Home Boyz

Kigezi Home Boyz Paidha Black Angels 2-2 Kiboga Young

Kiboga Young Saviour 0-0 Light SS

Light SS Ndejje University 0-0 New Villa

Brian Muruli scored a hat-trick during Kitara’s comprehensive 4-2 victory on the road against a 10 man Dove side at the Katushabe play ground in Masindi on Sunday.

Muruli singlehandedly led the assault with a hat-trick with the other goal coming from former SC Villa striker George Ssenkaba.

Ivan Businge, a Dove player was red carded.

Meanwhile, Kansai Plascon fell at their own graveyard in Mukono 2-1 to visiting Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

Ezekiel Katende and Fred Kalanzi found the goals for the army side who are coached by Steven Bogere.

There was another hat-trick in Nyamityobora’s 4-1 home win at the Kigezi Home Boyz played at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe found the three goals for Nyamityobora and Lameck Ebong scored the other.

Towering center forward Pate Wannock got the consolation for Kigezi HomeBoyz.

The contest between Paidha Black Angels and Kiboga Young ended in a four goal stalemate.

Two games ended goal-less after normal time. This entailed Savior and Light SS’s duel played at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira where Paul Odeke (Light SS) was red carded as well as Ndejje University’s home game with Fort Portal based New Villa at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo.