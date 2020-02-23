Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23 – Sunday, 23rd February 2020):

Sports Club Villa Vs BUL – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4 PM)

When BUL played Sports Club Villa during the first round, the contest ended in a one all draw at Bombo Barracks Military Stadium late 2019.

For the return leg, SC Villa makes the trip to the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru in Sunday’s only Uganda Premier League duel.

The game comes a few days after SC Villa’s slim 1-0 home triumph at the hands of Onduparaka, at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (Ambrose Kirya scored with a beautiful curl).

On the other hand, BUL squandered a lead to fall 3-1 to Proline at Lugogo in their mid-week away contest.

Arthur Kyesmira’s side took the lead through Joseph Ssemujju’s early goal but lost the battle when Rogers Maato (brace) and Musitafa Mujjuzi replied for Proline.

As BUL entertains SC Villa, there is need to realize that the former have not won since late 2019 in all competitions (league and knock out Uganda Cup).

Virtually, the Jinja based club has lost on all fronts, sacking head coach Peter Onen and some of his working personnel as well as ushering in a new Technical Director – Ahmed Kongola.

Turn to Sports Club Villa, the proud 16 time Uganda Premier League champions.

The Jogoos are currently placed third on the league table standings with 40 points from 22 matches, 10 and 6 points adrift of leaders Vipers and second placed KCCA respectively (both Vipers and KCCA have played a game more).

They therefore still have a realistic chance of winning the overall title should win all their remaining games.

Key Talking Points:

The new technical team at BUL led by Kyesimira is still soul searching.

At home against SC Villa, they will therefore come out strongly as the club seeks for the first win in the second round in 8 matches.

The last time BUL played at home was that 3-2 loss to Vipers. With goalkeeper Sanoni Mulabi, skipper Denis Okot Oola, Allan Munaaba, Godfrey Akol, Vitalis Tabu, Robert Mukongotya, Joseph Ssemujju and company, BUL will stage a spirited fight.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Goalkeeper Keni Saidi quenches his thirst.

SC Villa is expected to maintain more or less the same side that beat Onduparaka 1-0 on Tuesday at Namboole.

Therefore, familiar faces as Saidi Keni (goalkeeper), Ambrose Kirya, David “Colgate” Owori, Moses Kiggundu, Derrick Ndahiiro, Asuman Alishe, Amir Kakomo, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Nicholas Kabonge, Ronald Magwali, Fahad Badiro, Faisal Muwawu and youngster Salim Abdallah are all expected to be part of Edward Kaziba’s traveling match day squad.

The game will make the completion of match day 23 as the clubs look to another grueling round next week on match day 24.

Full Saturday Results: