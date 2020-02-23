Uganda Premier League (Sunday, 23rd February 2020 Result):

BUL 2-1 Sports Club Villa

BUL Football Club rallied from a goal down to beat visiting Sports Club Villa 2-1 during Sunday’s only Uganda Premier League match at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Unlike for the first round when these two clubs settled for a one all stalemate at the Bombo Barracks Military stadium, BUL was this time round a determined entity

For the second consecutive match day, two players; Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa) and BUL’s Joseph Ssemujju were on target for their respective clubs.

Kirya gave the visitors the lead before on-form Ssemujju replied for Arthur Kyesimira’s coached side going to the mandatory half time break.

Ssemujju who had scored the opener against Proline at Lugogo in their 3-1 loss scored the winning goal with 9 minutes to play.

The January mid-season transfer recruit was also deservedly named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and Shs 100,000.

SC Villa lost the opportunity to play catch up to the leaders Vipers who are now on 50 points, 10 points adrift away from third placed Jogoos.

KCCA is currently second on the log with 46 points from 23 matches.

BUL earned their 9th victory of the season in 23 games taking them to 32 points as they dislodge Onduparaka from the 6th position.

This was BUL’s first win of the season, coming as a precursor to their visit to St Mary’s Stadium against Vipers this coming Wednesday.

