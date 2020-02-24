2019/2020 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24):

Tuesday 25th February 2020:

Express Vs URA – Muteesa II Stadium – Wankulukuku (4:00 pm) – Live on TV

Busoga United Vs Wakiso Giants – The Mighty Arena, Jinja SSS (4:30pm)

Proline Vs Tooro United – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:30pm)

Wednesday 26th February 2020:

Police Vs KCCA – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:00pm) Live on TV

Mbarara City Vs BUL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30pm)

Vipers Vs Maroons – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4:30pm)

Friday 28th February 2020:

SC Villa Vs Bright Stars – Mandela National Stadium – Namboole (4:00pm) – Live on TV

Kyetume Vs Onduparaka – The Mighty Arena, Jinja SSS (4:30pm)

The 2020 Uganda Premier League has come to the exciting final bend of the season with match day 24 knocking.

Vipers and the reigning champions KCCA are the two leading clubs with 50 and 46 points respectively as SC Villa (41) and URA (38) follow closely with slim chances of winning the title just in case the top two clubs slip.

In the same vein, the relegation battle is too close to call with virtually five clubs entangled in this survival for the fittest race.

Proline, Tooro United, Police, Maroons, Kyetume and Express are all not safe at this time of the season.

For starters, this is one season that witnessed an increment of televised league matches (83 matches) courtesy of the Next Media group (Sanyuka Television to be exact).

This development has ensured more brand visibility of the sponsors, stake holders involved in the game as well as enhancement of the players’ market value with recorded footage.

Now, Sanyuka TV has officially brought on board a broadcast partner (MTN Uganda).

Next Media Services Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kin Kalisa notes with concern that they are ready to take on Ugandan sports, particularly football, bringing it closer to the Ugandans regardless of where they might be in the country.

“We’ve partnered with Star Times to have exclusive rights to broadcast the Uganda Premier League, the only league that matters. We’re now the sole broadcaster of the UPL but that’s just a tip of the iceberg. The UPL is a bench mark for what we intend to do to reenergize Ugandan sports. We are very happy that we have now been joined by the leading sports fan in Uganda, MTN and together, we believe we shall redefine football and sports broadcasting in the country. Our ambition first is promote and grow our local talent in sports and then to become a leading sports content provider in Uganda and East Africa. We need to carve a niche in East African sports broadcasting through our new exclusive and diverse sports portfolio” Kalisa said.

Sanyuka TV is rebranding to a sports channel with a good number of shows geared towards sports, delivered in English and Luganda.

Sports fans across the country are able to access pretty much all football content from Uganda’s top flight local league.

Sen Somdev Chief marketing officer at MTN Uganda elucidates the essence of this partnership.

“We are interested in bringing back the nostalgic love that Ugandans used to have for the local football masterpiece.

There was an activation drive conducted at Lugogo before the one all draw between KCCA and Express at Lugogo.

The activation was held with lots of fanfare included a goal-less friendly football match (between Next Media and MTN), former football legends as Phillip Obwinyi, musicians and other entertainers.

“Back in the day, Ugandans were very enthusiastic about their local football. You can see some of that love when the national team is playing. But over the years, other leagues have managed to capture that space in the hearts of local football fans and that’s the narrative we are looking at changing. The excitement from live Ugandan Premiership matches will be brought to the homes of millions of football fans in Uganda. We believe that working together, we shall be able to bring back the love for the local league and eventually draw more Ugandans to the local stadia to watch local games,” Vanhelleputte remarked.

This sponsorship continues the legacy MTN has built over the years with her support for football and clearly demonstrates the telecom company’s passion for the game. MTN is currently the lead sponsor of the local outfit, Onduparaka FC. MTN also sponsored the national team and has run a number of grassroots football development programs.

For those that are not able to attend live games, MTN together with Sanyuka TV are putting up viewer packs where matches are screened live at various locations in around the city. There will also be ‘man of the match’ and ‘fan of the day’ activations with several prizes to be won.

Like it has been done all season round, match day 24 is spread out across the week with three matches on Tuesday, another set on Wednesday and two matches on Friday.

On Tuesday 25th February 2020, Express hosts URA at the Muteesa II Stadium – Wankulukuku in the live match on TV.

The other two matches will be played at Lugogo and Jinja.

Fresh from registering a 1-0 win away to Maroons, Busoga United entertains Wakiso Giants at the Mighty Arena, Jinja SSS.

Proline and Tooro United will face off in a relegation six pointer at Lugogo.

Wednesday 26th February 2020 has three more matches.

Wounded Police (suffered a 2-0 loss on the road away to Tooro United in Fort Portal) will host KCCA in an all Lugogo affair live on TV.

After two away matches against Kyetume in Jinja and Onduparaka in Arua, Mbarara City returns to their Kakyeka fortress in Mbarara.

The Ankole Lions will host BUL on Wednesday and on the same day, the table leaders, Vipers will host relegation threatened Maroons at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The last two games on match day 24 will come on Friday 28th February 2020.

SC Villa lock horns with Bright Stars at the Mandela National Stadium – Namboole during the live duel on television.

Meanwhile, Kyetume will host Onduparaka at the Mighty Arena, Jinja SSS.

After match day 25, the league will take a month long break to allow the Uganda Cranes team prepare for the CHAN 2020 tournament.