Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) former General Secretary Amr Fahmy, 36, is dead after succumbing to cancer.

The Egyptian was declared dead on Sunday, 23rd February 2020.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) joins the rest of the sadden football fraternity to mourn the passing on of the legendary administrator.

“FUFA is saddened by the news following the demise of former CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy. May the Almighty Allah keep his family strong during these trying times” FUFA stated in a statement published on their official Twitter handle.

Fahmy had become the CAF General Secretary in November 2017, replacing Hicham El Amrani of Morocco.

Uganda hosted him in 2018 when he also witnessed the ground breaking ceremony of the proposed FUFA Beach soccer facility at the lake side Kitubulu, Entebbe.

CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy plants a tree at the proposed FUFA Beach soccer facility in Entebbe

He left the post unceremoniously in 2019 and had openly declared to stand for the CAF President’s position in 2021.

The passionate football lover took part in the FIFA Master program in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, where he undertook courses on the campuses of the Universities of Neuchâtel in Switzerland, Bocconi in Italy and De Montfort in the United Kingdom.

Fahmy’s grandfather Mourad had also served as general secretary of African football’s governing body from 1961-82.

Fahmy previously worked with the CAF Competitions Division between 2007 and 2015.

FUFA Media CAF Secretary General Amr Fahmy (left) with the FUFA President Moses Magogo at Lido beach

Fahmy worked as the general coordinator for the 2013 Youth World Cup held in Turkey, general director for the National African Cup of Nations tournaments from 2011 to 2014.

Moreover, Fahmy served as the general manager for the following African Cup of Nations tournaments: 2013 and 2015.

Following these tournaments, Fahmy became the assistant of the general coordinator for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro before serving at French-based Lagardere Sports as director of the operations for Africa from August 2016.

Fahmy hails from a family who all served as the CAF Secretary General with his grandfather Mourad Fahmy serving from 1961 to 1982 followed by his father Mustapha Fahmy who was in charge from 1982 to 2010.

By the time of his death, Fahmy had expressed interest in the CAF President’s seat.