Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira scored the equalizer for Chicago Fire as they settled for a one-all draw with Los Angeles Galaxy in their last game of the MLS pre-season on Sunday.

82nd minute sub, 84th minute equalizer. Azira wastes no time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wSpyGNgFWr — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) February 23, 2020

Azira found the back of the net in the 84th minute just after he had come on to replace Fabian Herbers during the match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

The star latched onto a loose ball to position himself goal-wards. He then fired home with just enough power to level after LA Galaxy’s Sacha Kljestan netted his first goal in the 54th minute.

This was Azira’s first pre-season goal for Fire as they head into the fresh MLS season proper. Fire will open against Seatle Sounders on March 1st.

Goals

54′ – LA – Sacha Kljestan

84′ – CHI – Micheal Azira

Lineups

LA Galaxy starting XI (4-4-1-1): David Bingham – Rolf Feltscher, Nick DePuy, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua (Julian Araujo 78′) – Sebastian Lletget, Perry Kitchen (Joe Corona 70′), Sacha Kljestan, Alexsandar Katai (Emil Cuello 65′) – Javier Hernandez – Cristian Pavon

Chicago Fire FC starting XI (4-5-1): Kenneth Kronholm (Bobby Shuttleworth 76′) – Brandt Bronico, Johan Kappelhof, Francisco Calvo, Jonathan Bornstein – Mauricio Pineda, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Djordje Mihailovic, Fabian Herbers (Micheal Azira 82′), Alvaro Medran – Robert Beric