Pepsi University Football League 2020 (Group E):

Sunday: Muni University 1-2 Bugema University

Saturday: Gulu University 0-0 Nkumba University

The West Nile region hosted its first ever game in the exciting Pepsi University Football League (UFL) as Bugema overcame hosts Muni 2-1 during a group E Contest on Sunday, 23rd February 2020.

Isaac Musiima and Dassy Musiimenta were on target for the visitors who finished third in the 2019 edition.

Both of Bugema University’s goals came in the opening half, towards the end.

Musiima scored with a low drive in the 38th minute and Musiimenta made it two a few minutes later.

Fred Otim scored to get the consolation in the 85th minute for the Muni University who were playing their first ever game.

This was Bugema University’s first victory of the campaign.

Earlier on Saturday in Gulu, hosts Gulu University held Nkumba University to a goal-less stalemate.

The league takes a two day’s break on Monday and Tuesday before returning on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

Kampala International University (KIU) will play host to the reigning champions Uganda Christian University during a group B duel.

The 2020 University Football League (UFL) season has 5 groups of 4 teams each.

The two teams from each group progresses to knockout stage as well as the 3 best second placed teams.