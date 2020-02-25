Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24) – Tuesday 25th February 2020

Match 185: Busoga United Vs Wakiso Giants – At The Mighty Arena, Jinja (4 PM)

Top flight football returns to the football mad Busoga region , in particular Jinja as Busoga United, one of the two top tier clubs in the area plays host to Wakiso Giants at the Mighty Arena inside Jinja Secondary School on Tuesday.

This is one game of significance to the two clubs in the box.

Victory for Busoga United will propel Abbey Kikomeko “Capello” Bogere’s side to 39 points with prayers that URA falters at Wankulukuku against Express to take over the fourth position on the table standings.

Last week, Busoga United managed to overcome Maroons 1-0 at the lake side Luzira Prisons stadium with Paul Ssekulima’s late strike separating the two clubs.

Days earlier, Busoga United had humbled URA 3-0 in Jinja.

Wakiso Giants will be playing their third game under interim coach Deo Sserwadda.

Sserwadda has previously witnessed the league debutants to a 2-1 win over Maroons and most recently played to a one all draw at home still with Kyetume.

Currently with 29 points (same as Express), Wakiso Giants seek for maximum points as well to be sure of the relegation politicking.

Important Players:

On colour midfielder David “Daudi” Bagoole, the left footed magical Ivan Wani, Lawrence “Enzo” Tezikya, George Kasonko, Paul Ssekulima, gangly forward Sharif Kimbowa and others are all expected to be part of the Busoga United team.

Meanwhile, utility player Douglas Muganga completes his ban following a sending off during the first half of the URA game.

Wakiso Giants on the other hand will assemble goalkeeper Derrick Emukule, Viane Ssekajugo, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Gadafi Wahabu, Hakeem Ssekumba, Tom Masiko, Kharim Ndugwa, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, roving right back Geriga Atendele, Alex Komakech, burly forward Amos Muwonge among others for the away trip.

There are no fresh injury concerns recorded by the medical departments of these respective clubs.

The game will be handled by referee Asadhuh Ssemeere. Ssemeere will be assisted by Hakim Mulindwa and Mustapha Mafumu as the first and second assistants respectively.

Lucky Kasalirwe is the fourth official whilst retired FIFA Assistant referee Samuel Kayondo is the referee assessor.

Match Officials