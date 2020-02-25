Uganda U17 Girls’ national football team intensified their preparations for the forthcoming 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier encounter against Tanzania with a practice match against Wakiso Select team.

The team that has been in residential camp for close to two weeks won the trial match played on Tuesday morning at Kabaka Kyabagu stadium 6-0.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge and Fauzia Najjjemba scored a brace each while Margaret Kunihira and Hadijja Nandago got a goal apiece.

This was the second practice match Uganda played with the other coming on Sunday where the Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi coached side defeated Watoto Girls 11-0.

Kiyingi believes his charges will be in good shape ahead of the first leg away in Dar es Salaam this weekend.

“We have had these practice matches to examine a lot of things and I’m happy that we have identified where we need to improve so that we go to Tanzania in the right shape.” He said.

“The players have been working hard since we entered camp and I’m confident we can get a good result away in Dar es Salaam.”

Tanzania will host Uganda in the first leg of the first round of the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s Cup at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on 28th February 2020 before a return leg in Kampala a fortnight later.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Tanzania will face Cameroon in the final qualifying phase.

Players in camp

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga, Zulaika Nyamita, Joan Namusisi

Defenders: Gillian Akandinda, Gloria Namugerwa, Stella Musubika, Patricia Akiror, Sumayah Komuntale, Samalie Nakachwa, Bira Nadunga, Grace Aluka

Midfielders: Kevin Nakachwa, Maureen Nangozi, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Sumayah Kyomuhendo, Zaina Nandede, Hadijah Nandago

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge, Margret Kunuhira, Fauzia Najjemba, Brenda Munyana, Catherine Nagadya, Latifah Nakasi