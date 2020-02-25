Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Tuesday Results):

Express 1-2 URA

Busoga 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Proline 2-1 Tooro United

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club attained their 10th victory of the season during their 2-1 victory on the road to Express before an entirely empty Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Midfielder Mikidadi Ssenyonga and second half substitute Anwar Ntege scored in either half for Sam Ssimbwa’s side.

Frank Kalanda found the consolation for Express FC in the closing 20 minutes of the game.

Goals from Ssenyonga and Ntege in the 15th and 49th minutes respectively gave the tax collectors a 2-0 lead at some stage.

Ntege had replaced forward Daniel Isiagi at the start of the second half in the double change that also witnessed first goal scorer Ssenyonga pave way for Patrick Mbowa.

Kalanda pulled a goal back with 18 minutes to play, finishing past goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi from close range.

There were two bookings in the entire game; Ashraf Mandela (URA) and Express’ Enock Ssebagala.

Express was forced with an early change when Frank Ssenyondo came in for Lawrence Kigonya as early as the 20th minute.

Baker Lukooya replaced skipper Disan Galiwango in the 53rd minute for Express’ second change and the final saw Enock Ssebagala come in for Isaac Doka Mweru.

The URA technical team had Hassan Kalega take over Michael Birungi.

URA right back Mandela was named the man of the match.

Other Match Day 24 Fixtures:

Wednesday 26th February 2020:

Police Vs KCCA – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:00pm) – Live on TV

Mbarara City Vs BUL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30pm)

Vipers Vs Maroons – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4:30pm)

Friday 28th February 2020: