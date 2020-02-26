FUFA gives directive to schools across the country to use only qualified coaches

"FUFA continues to commit and drive its efforts towards its mission of developing, promoting and protecting football for all. The FUFA Executive Committee has directed that all schools should employ qualified football coaches to manage school teams in order to enable FUFA achieve its mission and develop a football philosophy that cuts across all National Teams.”

Development of players is an organic process marked by gradual changes through a series of state that requires keen follow up.

Lack of proper coaching and nurturing may hinder the progress of players and this has been the case with Uganda over the years with substandard football academies and unqualified coaches.

It is upon this basis that the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has come out to give a directive to all schools across the country to employ qualified coaches.

Well aware that in the absence of football academies, schools are the bedrock of players, the local football governing body believes having qualified coaches will help to churn out better players thus helping in the development of football.

“FUFA continues to commit and drive its efforts towards its mission of developing, promoting and protecting football for all. The FUFA Executive Committee has directed that all schools should employ qualified football coaches to manage school teams in order to enable FUFA achieve its mission and develop a football philosophy that cuts across all National Teams.” Reads a statement from FUFA Deputy CEO in charge of Football, Decolas Kiiza.

Starting this year, school football teams must be handled by coaches that have at least FUFA minimum coaching licenses.

“It is therefore a requirement that effective this season, all schools that compete at both local and International levels employ coaches having at least FUFA minimum coaching standards.”

For schools, the minimum requirement is a CAF D coaching license (formerly known as the FUFA Level I) while Universities must be handled by coaches with at least CAF C.

Some of the tournaments that have offered a platform to young footballers in Uganda include Airtel Rising Stars, Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) games, Odilo Primary Schools Championship and Chenga tournament among others.