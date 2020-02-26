FUFA gives directive to schools across the country to use only qualified coaches

"FUFA continues to commit and drive its efforts towards its mission of developing, promoting and protecting football for all. The FUFA Executive Committee has directed that all schools should employ qualified football coaches to manage school teams in order to enable FUFA achieve its mission and develop a football philosophy that cuts across all National Teams.”

By
Joel Muyita
-

Development of players is an organic process marked by gradual changes through a series of state that requires keen follow up.

Lack of proper coaching and nurturing may hinder the progress of players and this has been the case with Uganda over the years with substandard football academies and unqualified coaches.

It is upon this basis that the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has come out to give a directive to all schools across the country to employ qualified coaches.

Well aware that in the absence of football academies, schools are the bedrock of players, the local football governing body believes having qualified coaches will help to churn out better players thus helping in the development of football.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports St Mary’s SS Kitende players and officials celebrate after winning the 2019 National Post Primary Schools Championship(Photo: David Isabirye)

“FUFA continues to commit and drive its efforts towards its mission of developing, promoting and protecting football for all. The FUFA Executive Committee has directed that all schools should employ qualified football coaches to manage school teams in order to enable FUFA achieve its mission and develop a football philosophy that cuts across all National Teams.” Reads a statement from FUFA Deputy CEO in charge of Football, Decolas Kiiza.

Starting this year, school football teams must be handled by coaches that have at least FUFA minimum coaching licenses.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Kawempe Muslim SS celebrate after winning the 2019 National Girls’ football championship in Mbale

“It is therefore a requirement that effective this season, all schools that compete at both local and International levels employ coaches having at least FUFA minimum coaching standards.”

For schools, the minimum requirement is a CAF D coaching license (formerly known as the FUFA Level I) while Universities must be handled by coaches with at least CAF C.

Some of the tournaments that have offered a platform to young footballers in Uganda include Airtel Rising Stars, Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) games, Odilo Primary Schools Championship and Chenga tournament among others.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here