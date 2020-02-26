Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) through its Competition Disciplinary Panel has slapped a hefty fine on Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC and also banned two of their fans for misconduct.

According to the findings from the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel, KCCA FC was found guilty of delaying entrance of match officials in their game against Express FC that took place on Saturday, 23rd February 2020.

“It was stated in the referee’s report of 22nd February 2020 that before the game, referees were delayed entrance into the stadium for about 20 minutes by the KCCA FC gate martials,” reads part of the ruling.

Therefore, KCCA FC were found guilty of bleaching Article 30 (8) of the FUFA Competitions Rules which stipulates that, “Clubs in a competition are responsible for order and security both inside and outside the stadium before, during and after matches.”

In this regard, the Lugogo based side has been ordered to pay one million shillings before 3rd March 2020.

Additionally, two fans of KCCA FC have been found guilty of attacking referees in the aforementioned game and thus have been banned from watching any FUFA sanctioned matches.

“KCCA FC fans led by Jalia Namuswe and Abdulhamid Pantaguli attacked the match officials as they were leaving the stadium and abused them using vulgar words, threw stones at them and also blocked the match officials’ car from moving out only to be helped by Mr. Steven Kachumu and Police officers.”

KCCA FC will therefore pay another fine of one million shillings for the misconduct of its fans. Pantaguli and Namuswe have been handed one and two year bans respectively.