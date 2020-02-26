46th Stanbic Uganda Cup:

URA Vs Wakiso Giants – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University

SC Villa Vs Mbarara City – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Kyetume Vs Maroons – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Kataka Vs Free Stars – Mbale Municipal Stadium

Dove Vs KCCA – Katushabe Playground, Masindi

Kiboga Young Vs Proline – Mbale Municipal Stadium

Tooro United Vs Kitara – St Paul’s Seminary Play-ground, Fort Portal

Light SS Vs UPDF – Soroti

*Round of 16 Stage – Matches to be played between 10th – 15th March 2020

When the round of 16 stage for the 46th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup gets underway, six Uganda Premier League clubs will directly face each other.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will entertain Wakiso Giants at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University.

Sports Club Villa takes on Mbarara City at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole and Kyetume will host Maroons at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

The round of 16 draws were successfully held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.

FUFA Competitions Director Hajjati Aisha Nalule was joined by the Stanbic Bank Head of Agency Banking Ronald Muganzi, former Uganda Cranes winger Obadiah Ssemakula and FUFA Events manager Leila Nankya.

Other fixtures:

In some of the other games lined up at this stage, Kataka, a second division side will face Free Stars at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

At the same venue, Kiboga Young will entertain the current cup holders, Proline.

Meanwhile, Dove from Masindi will host KCCA at the Katushabe play ground.

Kitara makes a 200KM trek to Fort Portal to face Tooro United at the St Paul’s Seminary play ground as Light SS will entertain army side UPDF in Soroti.