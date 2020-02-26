46th Stanbic Uganda Cup:

Round of 16 Stage: Kiboga Young Vs Proline – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

* To be confirmed between 10th – 15th March 2020

The round of 16 draws for the Stanbic Uganda Cup was held on Wednesday, 26th February 2020 at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

The remaining 16 clubs confirmed their respective opponents after the draw that was held by the FUFA Competitions Director Hajjati Aisha Nalule, Ronald Muganzi (head of agency banking at Stanbic bank), Leila Nankya (FUFA Events manager) and former Uganda Cranes international winger Obadiah Ssemkula.

“All teams at this stage are assured of at least Shs 3M. There is need to honour all the matches, otherwise, there are set sanctions. The playing fields must be all green” Hajjati Aisha Nalule noted moments before the draws were conducted.

The cup holders Proline were drawn against FUFA Big League side Kiboga Young, a club that is based in Eastern Uganda, Mbale to be exact.

This match will take place at the Mbale Municipal Stadium (exact date to be chosen from 10th – 15th March 2020).

At the previous two rounds, Proline eliminated two other FUFA Big League clubs; Katwe United and Admin.

During the round of 64, Proline ejected Katwe United 2-1 and needed a 5-4 post match penalty victory against Admin to progress.

Normal time against Admin ended one goal apiece with Walter Alele heading past goalkeeper Hassan Matovu to cancel Hamis “Diego” Kiiza earlier opener.

For Kiboga Young, they eliminated Kampala regional side Ggaba 5-3 in post- match penalties after the normal time for the round of 64 ended goal-less at Buziga Islamic Play-ground.

During the round of 32, Kiboga Young eliminated West Nile based Mvara Boys 2-1 at the newly re-greened Mbale Municipal Stadium.

For starters, Mvara Boys had ejected top tier outfit BUL 5-4 in post-match penalties after a one all draw in normal time.

Other round of 16 matches:

Three fixtures at the round of 16 will engage Uganda Premier League clubs.

Sports Club Villa will entertain Mbarara City at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Kyetume will host Maroons in Jinja and URA shall be home match against Wakiso Giants at the Arena of Visions in Bombo in the matches involving top tier clubs.

10 ten champions KCCA will make the away trip to Dove in Masindi and SC Villa will entertain Mbarara City at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Two FUFA Big League clubs Light SS and UPDF will square off in Soroti as Kataka hosts Mukono based regional club, Free Stars in Mbale.

By virtual of having qualified to this stage, all the 16 clubs are guaranteed at least Shs 3M each.

The winners of the Uganda Cup earn Shs 32M and earn the ticket to play at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Other Round of 16 Matches: