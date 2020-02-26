The full list of match officials for the match day 24 of the Uganda Premier League has a blend of vastly experienced and national referees as well.

Match day 24 commenced on Tuesday with three matches and will proceed to Wednesday through to Friday, 28th February 2020.

Shamirah Nabadda will handle the high explosive Lugogo derby between Police and KCCA.

The FIFA female referee will be assisted by Robson Atusingiza and Samuel Mbabali as the first and second assistants respectively.

John Bosco Kalibala is the fourth official and David Davis Katabira the referee assessor.

Newly appointed FIFA referee Ronald Madanda will handle Mbarara City, BUL tie at Kakyeka Stadium.

Ronald Katenya is the first assistant and Jane Mutonyi the second assistant with Muzamiru Waiswa as the fourth official.

Amin Bbosa Nkono is the referee assessor.

Alex Muhabi will be at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende for the Vipers against BUL game.

Marex Nakitto Nkumbi and Khalid Muyaga are the first and second assistants respectively.

The fourth official will be Ali Kaddu as retiring former FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga continues with the new assessing role since his debut last week when Police hosts Bright Stars at Lugogo.

On Friday, Ali Sabilla Chelengat will be in charge of Sports Club Villa’s home game against Bright Stars at the Mandela National Stadium.

Ali Sabilla will be assisted by Lee Okello and Docus Atuhaire; first and second assistants respectively.

The fourth official is Diana Murungi and the referee assessor will be Ali Waiswa.

Match 192 between Kyetume and Onduparaka at the The Mighty Arena, Jinja SS will be officiated by Nasser Muhammed Kirya.

Isa Masembe is the assistant referee 1 and Sharif Lulenzi as the assistant referee 2.

Joseph Ochom will be the fourth official in Jinja and Margaret Kubingi as the referee assessor.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda

