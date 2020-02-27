Three Ugandan players could be involved as the Caf Champions League quarter finals take centre stage over the weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns Denis Onyango

Denis Onyango (Sundowns), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe) and Joel Madondo (Wydad Casablanca) could all feature.

Ochaya’s TP Mazembe, five time African champions play away to Morocco’s Raja Casablanca at the Mohamed V Complex eager to pick a decent away result.

The two sides are meeting in the competition for the second time after meeting in the group stages in 2002 where each side enjoyed a home victory.

At the Cairo International stadium, Onyango and Sundowns visit record winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

The recent meetings between the two sides have been explosive and Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana believes it won’t be different.

“Matches against Al Ahly, especially away, are very difficult. But we have found a way to motivate ourselves to be strong when we play away. We have proved that we can match any team in the Champions League on the pitch,” Kekana told Cafonline.

Another Ugandan that could get a taste of continental football is Madondo when Wydad host Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel on Saturday at the Mohamed V Complex.

The meeting will be the first between the two North African giants in the Caf Champions League but they faced twice in other CAF competitions with Etoile emerging as aggregate winners in both occasions.

Wydad will hope their Congolese striker Kazadi Kasengu will continue his goal scoring form, while Etoile are backing on their Algerian forward and top scorer Karim Aribi to lead their side to an away positive result.

Elsewhere, Zamalek will host defending champions Esperance in Cairo on Saturday in a repeat of the Caf Super Cup which the Egyptian side won 2-1 in Doha, Qatar last week.

The Quarter Finals Fixtures

Friday Feb 28

Raja (Morocco) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Zamalek (Egypt) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

Saturday Feb 29

Ahly (Egypt) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Wydad (Morocco) vs Etoile (Tunisia)