AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

28 th March 2020: Uganda Cranes Vs South Sudan

Uganda Cranes Vs South Sudan Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has confirmed the match officials who will handle the Uganda Cranes and South Sudan group B AFCON 2021 qualifiers at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

This game will be played on 28th March 2020, the same day that Burkina Faso will play Malawi.

Three officials are from Congo Brazzaville, one apiece from Central African Republic, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The center referee shall be Messie Jessie Oved of Congo – Brazzaville. He will be assisted by Styven Danek Moyo (Congo – Brazzaville) as the first assistant referee.

Jospin Luckner Malonga from Central African Republic is the second assistant referee.

The reserve reserve referee is Lazard Tsiba Kamba (Congo – Brazzaville). Tanzania’s Khalid Abdallah is the match coordinator as Michel Gasingwa of Rwanda is the referee assessor.

Uganda Cranes currently lead group B with four points, same as Burkina Faso.

Match officials: