Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a provisional team of 34 players to start preparations for the Total 2020 Championship of African Nations (Chan) Tournament.

On the team is experienced goalkeeper Godwin Bbule Kiwanuka, who is currently employed at Bright Stars.

Bbule returns for national team business after having played the CECAFA U-20 tournament.

He is among the five goalkeepers that also include the fast-improving Charles Lukwago (recovering from an arm dislocation), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA) and SC Villa’s Saidi Keni.

Others on the team are; Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiiro (SC Villa), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), John Revita (KCCA), Samuel Kato (KCCA), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline), Shafik Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City) and Julius Poloto (KCCA).

McKinstry was flanked by the FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein.

He also released the detailed training programme that will involve a three-nation tournament with Mali and Zambia in late March 2020.

Three-thirds of the team that won the 2020 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala has been maintained.

Training starts on 1st March 2020 at GEMS Cambridge, Butabika.

34 Man Uganda Cranes Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (Bright Stars)

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiiro (SC Villa), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), John Revita (KCCA), Samuel Kato (KCCA), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Julius Poloto (KCCA)

Forwards: Samson Kigozi (Police), Viani Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Joackim Ojera (URA), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Crowmwell Rwothomio (URA), Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City)