Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Wednesday Results)

Match 188: Police 0-1 KCCA

Police KCCA Match 189: Mbarara City 1-0 BUL

Mbarara City BUL Match 190: Vipers 5-0 Maroons

There was no room for error as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) needed maximum points against resident entity Police during their 1-0 slim win in the all Lugogo affair on Wednesday.

Left footed Herbert Achai scored the evening’s lone strike in the early kick off game played at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

The former Kibuli SSS student was set up by experienced midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba in the 20th minute before he struck home.

Police had an opportunity to level the game but striker Hood Kaweesa’s header missed target.

Towards the end of the first half, KCCA youngster Sadat Anaku shot wide in what looked like a great opportunity to build a two goal advantage.

Efforts by Police to make a comeback seemed futile as the disciplined KCCA backline held tight with the young goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi on his full debut looking so solid.

The result further condemns who remain 15th with 22 points from 24 matches ahead of their next league engagement away to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Consequently, KCCA keep pace with the leaders, Vipers who humbled visiting Maroons 5-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The Kasasiro boys are now on 49 points and remain within a four point’s gap with Vipers.

It is yet another Lugogo affair for KCCA who host Proline on Tuesday, 3rd March 2020.

Meanwhile, Vipers humiliated Maroons 5-0 in a one sided encounter at St Mary’s Stadium.

Away in Mbarara, Hillary Mukundane scored a stunning free-kick to help Mbarara City beat visiting BUL 1-0 at the Kakyeka stadium.

The league takes a break on Thursday but will return on Friday, 28th February 2020 with two matches.

SC Villa hosts Bright Stars at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, meanwhile Kyetume will play Onduparaka at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Match officials: