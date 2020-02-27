6th Chan Tournament:

4th – 25th April 2020- Cameroon

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has set the target for the CECAFA giants at the forthcoming 2020 Championship of Nations (Chan) Tournament in Cameroon.

The Northern Irishman believes Uganda can go past the group stage level and anything can happen after that.

As he released the 34 man provisional squad, McKinstry hinted on early preparations that start with team assembling as early as 1st March 2020 with the first session set for 2nd March at the GEMS Cambridge, Butabika.

“If we have good CHAN preparations, we shall do well. We believe on the group of players summoned. Majority of the players who played at the 2019 CECAFA tournament have been retained. There is a balance in the team. We have defensive resilience and options in attack. We can do better than at the previous Chan tournaments. We have enough fire power in the squad. We want to do better. The target is first to move beyond group stages then, who knows we shall progress beyond. We have planned a three nation trial tournament in late March 2020 where already Mali and Zambia have confirmed” McKinstry stated.

Meanwhile, the Tri nation tournament will involve Mali and Zambia will be staged in Cameroon, kicking off on 17th to 21st March 2020.

McKinstry has the hope that this trial tournament will further help the team prepare thoroughly.

“The Tri nation tournament is a perfect test for the team given the opponents in group C (Togo, Morocco and Rwanda) which is very diverse.” McKinstry added.

Only four players of the players who won the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala are the only ones missing on the provisional team.

Joel Madondo (now in Wydada Casablanca in Morocco), Allan Okello with Paradou AC in Algeria are joined by striker Ben Ocen and holding midfielder Nicholas Kasozi on the missing list.

Midfielder Yusuf Ssozi who was part of the Chan 2020 qualification campaign is down injured.

The provisional list has injured KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago whom McKinistry believes will recover from the disjointed arm well on time.

For the first time ever, FUFA has hired the green lush of GEMS Cambridge in Butabika for training.

Uganda has qualified for five Chan tournaments in Sudan, South Africa, Rwanda, Morocco and lately Cameroon.

34 Man Uganda Cranes Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (Bright Stars)

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiiro (SC Villa), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), John Revita (KCCA), Samuel Kato (KCCA), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Julius Poloto (KCCA)