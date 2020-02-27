Paul Mucureezi says he is ready to work for a slot on the final Uganda Cranes squad to feature at the 2020 Africa Nations Championship in Cameroon.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Mucureezi kisses the ball he was rewarded after scoring four goals for Uganda Cranes in one single game

After being overlooked for last year’s CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup and qualifying games for Chan, the Vipers midfielder has been included in the provisional squad by Jonathan McKinstry.

“It’s a pleasure to be back on the national team,” said Mucureezi. “It’s every player’s dream to represent his country and am ready to work hard to make the final team to Cameroon,” he added.

Mucureezi is one the few players on the squad that ever played at the Chan finals after he was part of Sebastien Desabre’s side in Morocco for Chan 2018.

Uganda is pooled in Group C that has rivals Rwanda, debutants Togo and Morocco.

The bi-annual competition for players plying their trade in their respective domestic leagues will be played between April 4-25, 2020.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (Bright Stars)

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiiro (SC Villa), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Geoffrey Wasswa (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), John Revita (KCCA), Samuel Kato (KCCA), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Proline)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Julius Poloto (KCCA)

Forwards: Samson Kigozi (Police), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Joachim Ojera (URA), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA) and Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City)