UGANDA – FRANCE FRIENDSHIP WEEK (21st – 28th March 2020)

All Stars Football Match:

Saturday, 22nd March Uganda Cranes Legends Vs All African Stars

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (Entry Fees: 10,000/=)

Ugandans will have a golden opportunity to watch a number of retired African football legends live in action on Saturday, 22nd March 2020.

The African legends are on invitation of the French Embassy in Uganda and will play against a select team of the Uganda Cranes legends at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium.

The soccer game is lined up as one of the activities that will grace the 2020 Uganda – France week celebrations.

This was confirmed on Thursday, February 27, 2020 during a special press conference at the French Embassy in the heart of Kampala city.

All-time leading goal scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations, Samuel Eto’o Fils will lead the cast of African stars.

Eto’o, two time winner of the AFCON (2000 and 2000), the record holder for the most number of appearances by an African player in La Liga and champion in the La Liga three times will be joined by other African great players as Yaya Toure, El Hadji Diouf, Benjani Mwaruwari, Taribo West, Emmanuel Eboue, Aboubaker Camara, Kossi Agassa, Allasane Ndour, Aliou Goloko, Didier Drogba (yet to confirm), Kamara Diomansy, Nkongolo Herita Ilunga, Olivier Kapo, Khalilou Fadiga, Lomana Tresor Lualua, Geremi Njitap, Shabani Nonda, Robert Kidiaba, Mohamed Sissoko, Didier Zokora, among others.

The stars are expected to start arriving in Uganda by March 20 and will train at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on 21st March before the game on 22nd March 2020.

They will also visit some local schools and share a moment with the children and promote the values of sport.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes legends squad will be captained by Geoffrey Massa.

© Kawowo Sports Geoffrey Massa will return to Namboole Stadium to lead the Uganda Cranes legends

The match is being promoted by promotion guru Balaam Balugahara.

Entry fees have been fixed generally at Shs 10,000.

For starters, Uganda-France friendship week comprises of a series of events taking place from March 21 (Francophone) until March 28 (Rugby tournament and concert) 2020.

The week is organized by the French embassy, Uganda Olympics Committee, FUFA, Uganda Rugby Union, Alliance Francaise Kampala, Francophone and a wide range Ugandan companies.

France Ambassador to Uganda, Jules-Armand Aniambossou is the key element in the entire organization programme.

Team Expected Team Squads:

The African Stars: Samuel Eto’o (Captain), Didier Drogba, Kamara Diomansy, Diouf El Hadji, Nkongolo Herita Ilunga, Olivier Kapo, Khalilou Fadiga, Lomana Tresor Lualua, Benjani Mwaruwari, Geremi Njitap, Shabani Nonda, Robert Kidiaba, Samuel Eto’o, Mohamed Sissoko, Taribo West, Didier Zokora, Emmanuel Eboue, Yaya Toure, Aboubaker Camara, Kossi Agassa, Allasane Ndour, Aliou Goloko

Uganda Cranes Legends: Ibrahim Mugisha, Ali Kimera, Ismael Watenga, Simeon Masaba, Nestroy Kizito, Bernard Muwanga, Ssaka Mpiima, Edward Kalungi, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Richard Malinga, Dan Wagaluka, Vicent Kayizzi, Sadam Juma, Keziron Kizito, Steven Bengo, Hakim Magumba, Patrick Ochan, Noah Babadi Kasule, Geoffrey Massa, Robert Ssentongo, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Brian Umony, Hassan Mubiru.

Officials: Andy Lule (Headcoach) & Paul Mukatabala (Manager)

Am very sure that Ugandans will appreciate all these events. We need to cooperate with the locals, the Ugandans are very creative people and we will target knowledge transfer. This is an opportunity for France to contribute to sports in Uganda Jules-Armand Aniambossou, French Ambassador in Uganda

AS FUFA, WE ARE HUMBLED AS FUFA TO BE PART OF THE UGANDA – FRANCE CELEBRATIONS FOR THE YEAR 2020. WE SHALL ASSEMBLE A GOOD TIME Edgar Watson, FUFA CEO