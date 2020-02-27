Three Nation Tournament:

17th – 21st March 2020 – Kampala

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will host two other countries in a three nation tournament in preparation for the Total 2020 Championship of African Nations (Chan) Tournament that will be staged in Cameroon later in April.

Central African nation Zambia will be joined by West Africans Mali in the championship staged in Kampala, kicking off on 17th to 21st March 2020.

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry believes that this tournament will be a perfect test for the team prior to the Chan tournament.

“We shall host Zambia and Mali in a three nation tournament kicking off on 17th to 21st March 2020. The tournament is a perfect test for the team given the other opponents in group C (Togo, Morocco and Rwanda)” McKinstry stated.

Meanwhile, the Northern Irishman named a provisional team of 34 players to start preparations for the Chan tournament.

Three thirds of the Uganda Cranes team that won the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala has been maintained.

Only Joel Madondo (now in Morocco), Allan Okello (Algeria), striker Ben Ocen and holding midfielder Nicholas Kasozi have not returned.

The training according to McKinstry will start officially on 2nd March 2020 at GEMS Cambridge, Butabika.

34 Man Uganda Cranes Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (Bright Stars)

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiiro (SC Villa), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), John Revita (KCCA), Samuel Kato (KCCA), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Julius Poloto (KCCA)