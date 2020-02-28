Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Friday Results):

Match 191: Sports Club Villa 2-1 Bright Stars

Sports Club Villa Bright Stars Match 192: Kyetume 3-2 Onduparaka

Sports Club Villa recovered from a goal down to out-muscle Bright Stars 2-1 at the Mandela National Stadium on Friday.

Jamil Kalisa gave Bright Stars the lead on the opening quarter hour mark to take command of the game by the close of business for the opening stanza of the game.

Kalisa raced onto Joseph Janjali’s through ball to finish past the advancing goalkeeper Saidi Keni for the opener.

The Jogoos brought the game level through Emmanuel Alex Wasswa in the 64th minute who headed home past goalkeeper Godwin Kiwanuka.

Striker Benson Muhindo headed the home side the winner in the 75th minute.

Muhindo was thereafter named the pilsner man of the match, a feat that comes with Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

The Jogoos consolidate third place as they have now accumulated 43 points from 24 matches.

SC Villa is now 10 points shy of the leaders Vipers and only 6 away from second placed KCCA.

Consequently, Bright Stars suffer their 9th loss of the campaign, remaining on 29 points (same as Wakiso Giants) dropping to 10th position.

Meanwhile, veteran striker Robert Ssentongo scored a last minute gasp penalty in Kyetume’s 3-2 home win over visiting Onduparaka.

Kyetume who are playing their debut season climbs to 9th on the 16 team log, with 30 points from 24 matches.

West Nile based Onduparaka suffers the 11th loss of the season but remain 8th on the table standings with 31 points.

