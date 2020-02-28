2nd Castle Africa 5’s Football Tournament:

Official Launch: Friday, 28th February 2020 – In Lagos, Nigeria (8 PM – East African Time)

Team Uganda is optimistic prior to the official launch of the 2020 Castle Africa five aside football tournament in West Africa.

The tournament will be officially launched in the Nigerian city of Lagos on the evening of Friday, 28th February 2020.

For starters, Uganda won the inaugural ladies championship and will thus be seeking to defend their trophy.

Led by the tried and tested players as goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi, Brenda Nabisaalu, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Sarah Namulindwa, captain Memory Nampijja and Brenda Makanga.

Initially, they overcame pre-tournament favourites South Africa 2-1 via a tense penalty shoot-out with goalkeeper Karungi saving two penalties.

The quarter final match witnessed a white wash for Uganda past Ghana, winning comfortably 3-0 as Nantumbwe’s brace headlined.

They beat Tanzania invitational side 1-0 in the final with skipper Nampijja on target for the lone strike.

Nigeria won the men’s version.

Later in the year, they traveled with former Cameroon captain and Africa legend Samuel Eto’o Fils to the Nou Camp, home of Spanisa La Liga giants Barcelona, watching the El Classico.

The Africa Fives is a social football league where football and friends come together over a beer.

The tournament, also Africa’s premier amateur football competition is organized by Nile Breweries’ parent company ab-inbev.

On the African continent, it is sponsored by Castle, but locally its sponsored by Nile Special. Last year, Uganda’s ladies team as the best.

Eight countries took part last year including hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Eswatini.

The tournament in Tanzania was graced by ambassador Eto’o who holds the record for the most goals at the Africa Cup of Nations, former Bafana Bafana player Matthew Booth, former Zambia captain Christopher Katongo and ex-Banyana Banyana player Amanda Dlamini.

About this year’s tournament:

A total of 16 countries will take part in the biggest brand activated tournament in Africa.

The finals in South Africa will take place in June 2020 with two teams per country (one male and female apiece).

Ten super fans will go with the teams to the continental finals.

Mechanics:

For one to participate, simply buy five Nile Special beers for yourself and your mates at a participating outlet to register your team. The Uganda launch will take place soon and the registrations to enter the tournament will commence thereafter.