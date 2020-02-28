The SMACK League (Match Day 17): Sunday, 1st March 2020

*At Legends Rugby Club, Kampala

The SMACK League (TSL) in its fourth season has transformed from an ‘alumni networking event’ to Sunday’s most-anticipated weekend plot.

The curtain on this season will officially close on Sunday 1St March 2020, the final matchday, also known as Matchday 17.

Proudly sponsored by Guinness, this league features soccer games between the alumni cohorts of the prestigious St. Mary’s College Kisubi and has struck a successful blend of sports, entertainment with a more deliberate push towards creating positive impact in the society.

Over the last nine months, Sunday’s at Legends have been fueled with a mix of both males and females participating in the league, a testimony of the inclusiveness and social nature of The SMACK League.

Team Alqs are champions in the waiting since they are 7 points adrift of second-placed Cyclones with one match to play apiece.

Alqs has accumulated 41 points from 16 games played as Cyclones are on 34 points.

Vendors is placed third with 29 points, two better than Mafiaz.

Three teams (Lycans, Elite and Tsunamiz) are jointly on 22 points apiece.

Once the games are done there’s a smooth transition into fun, drinks, party, networking and merry making which ticks all the boxes on which the vision of the league was founded.

Much like the Old Student’s Football leagues, Guinness continues to get involved in bringing the game of football closer to consumers and fans like the recently concluded Guinness Night Football Extravaganza, English Premier League (EPL), fun football challenges, bringing truth to the fact that Guinness and Football are a perfect match.

“It has been an exhilarating nine months of non-stop action-packed football. Players who participated have surely brought their A-game throughout the League proving to us all that they are indeed made of much more than just friendly game-day matches. It has been an exciting and worthwhile experience,” said Philippa Nantamu, Guinness Brand Representative.

The league that usually consists of generations of friends, family and guests of old boys has enabled The SMACK League to evolve into a visible marketing property for former OBs, The SMACK League fraternity and corporate companies to promote their brands.

Season four has seen The Smack League achieve its vision of empowering 1000 women in partnership with Ecopads Africa and Obace Foundation.

This intervention to avail 1000 students with reusable Sanitary Pads got men involved in the sensitive topic of Menstrual Health Management.

The SMACK League engaged in the conversation to fight sexual abuse and combat teenage pregnancy in partnership with The Remnant Generation, an NGO that rehabilitates and rescues victims of sexual abuse.

They also joined Volleyball champions NEMO stars in their campaign to raise funds for their slot in the Africa club championships.

Other sponsors to this league include; Legends, Soccanet, 8 winks Hotel, Powerhorse, NC Bank, Orchid Valley Juice, Pulse Specialist Clinic and Cavendish University.

The final matchday will feature DJ Ssese, and SMACKIST DJs like DJ Alza, DJ LB, DJ Irakoze, LB and DJ Beast with an awarding ceremony by Guinness to mark the end of the league.

There will be entertainment by music diva Winnie Nwagi, MR SMACK, Jaba King, SMACK Twins, Jabba Crew, Tucker HD, and Rebel City.