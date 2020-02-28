Uganda U17 Girls’ national football team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has named the final team that will travel to Tanzania for the first leg of the second round of the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Tanzania will host Uganda this Sunday, 1st March 2020 in the first leg at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kiyingi named a squad of 18 players that will set off to Dar es Salaam aboard Uganda Airlines.

The core of the team that has been part of the set up is maintained with only Stella Musubika and Kevin Nakachwa missing due to injuries.

Musubika sustained a knee injury while playing for her club Kawempe Muslim against Kampala Queens in the FUFA Women Super League while Nakachwa has a foot injury.

These have been replaced by Grace Aluka and Moureen Nangonzi aka Masavu of Kawempe Muslim and Mukono High School respectively.

Kiyingi is optimistic that the replacements will be able to fill the void and do the job well.

“It is true we shall miss the services of Stella and Kevin because they are both injured. They have been key pillars on the team but I believe the replacements will be able to do a good job.”

The coach also believes that his charges will get a good result away and finish the job in Kampala.

“We have trained well and the girls are in good shape. We go to Tanzania with high hopes and confident that we shall get a good result there.” He said before the team set off from FUFA House.

Tanzania will host the first leg on Sunday, 1st March in Dar es Salaam before a return leg in Kampala in two weeks’ time.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Tanzania will face Cameroon in the final hurdle to determine the three teams that will represent Africa at the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Joan Namusisi, Daphine Nyayenga

Defenders: Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Grace Aluka, Gloria Namugerwa, Samalie Nakachwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Nadunga

Midfielders: Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Hadijja Nandago, Moureen Nangozi, Zaitun Namaganda, Zaina Nandede

Forwards: Catherine Nagadya, Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba, Juliet Nalukenge

Officials

Head coach: Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi

Assistant coach: Hadijja Namuyanja

Goal keepers coach: James Magala

Fitness Coach: Olive Mbekeka

Team Manager: Joan Namusisi

Leader of Delegation: Chrizestom Kalibbala

Media Officer: Stephen Mayamba

Team Doctor: Stella Nankumba

Team Kits Officer: Cissy Nakiguba