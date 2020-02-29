Rugby Matchday 11 Fixtures | Saturday, 29 February

Mongers vs Rhinos – Entebbe, 4:30pm

Rams vs Pirates – Kyadondo, 4:30pm

Kobs vs Impis – Legends, 2:30pm

Warriors vs Buffaloes – Legends, 4:30pm

Hippos vs Heathens – Dam Waters, 4:30pm

Plascon Mongers needed to dig deep to see off Rhinos their first-round meeting of the 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Premier League season at Legends.

Mongers needed a late penalty from Adrian Wasswa and try from Gift Oketa to overcome resolute Rhinos and going into the return leg this evening, the Entebbe based side should take nothing for granted.

Mongers ground out a 22-17 win over Rams last weekend, a game that left them bruised with their flanker Joakim Chisano suffering a shoulder injury that has ruled him out of action for five weeks.

As they have been over the years, Mongers’ area of domination has been set plays given their strong forward line that has the likes of Joseph Tamale, Elijah Segawa, Andrew Olweny, Joel Papi as well as Jackson Wako and has dominated at the scrums and lineouts easily driving their opponents over.

How quickly diminutive scrumhalf Paul Angana and partner Edgar Kairu get the ball out from breakdowns to the likes of Oketa, Trevor Tusiime, Edward Lukwago, Don Wambete as well as Moses Labooke and Simon Wakabi will go a long way in helping their forwards.

Rhinos will look to the boot of skipper Arnold Kizza for points in Entebbe.