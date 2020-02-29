Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort club held the first ever internal members’ championship on Friday, 28th February 2020.

This day-long event was bankrolled by Uganda Breweries Limited under the John Walkie brand, Steel Tube Limited among other companies.

Handicap 28 golfer Richard Mucuguzi was the overall best performer with 37 points.

There were a couple of other individual exceling golfers in the various categories rewarded in either gender.

David Plenderlith, playing off handicap 7 won group A men with 36 points.

Next Media Executive Director Kin Karisa, handicap 8 was runners up with 31 points.

In group B, former minister of Works and Transport Eng. John Nasasira, (handicap 16) toppled the rest of the members with 39 Points.

Minister of state in charge of Karamoja Affairs, Hon. John Byabagambi (handicap 12) was runners up with 37 points.

Suresh Hisea playing off handicap 23 won group C men with 29 Points, ahead of Joseph Yiga (handicap 22) with 20 Points.

Ladies:

Koshiba Hisea (Handicap 23) excelled among the ladies having amassed 39 Points

The reigning Uganda Ladies Amateur winner Martha Babirye (Handicap 4) was runners up with 26 points.

Guest Golfers:

Entebbe Golf Club’s Marvin Kagoro (Handicap 12) was the best performing male guest golfer, scoring 35 points to win on a countback ahead of Edwards Albie, handicap 7.

The ladies best guest golfer was Uganda Breweries Head of Luxury Drinks, Annette Nakiyaga (Handicap 36) with 36 points, two better than Uganda Ladies Golf Union president, Eva Magala who is handicap 5.

Side Bets:

The men longest drive contest was won by Paul Rukundo, as Martha Babirye took the ladies prize.

In the nearest to the pin competition, Innocent Nahabwe came top and Magala returned to the podium to pick the women prize.

The tournament will be played on an monthly basis (last Friday of the month) with the best golfers rewarded at the end of the year.

Only 7 competitions out of the 10 outings will be considered given the demanding and busy schedule of the members.

This is one of the activities that will be played at this state of art with a planned children’s clinic coming up in April 2020.

I THANK ALL THE MEMBERS WHO GRACED THE FIRST EDITION OF THE SERENA LAKE VICTORIA golf and spa members championship. we shall be holding these championships throughout the year during the last friday of the month Theodor Van Rooyen, Course manager

Nearest to the Pin: