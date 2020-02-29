Rugby Matchday 11 Fixtures | Saturday, 29 February

Rams vs Pirates – Kyadondo, 4:30pm

Kobs vs Impis – Legends, 2:30pm

Warriors vs Buffaloes – Legends, 4:30pm

Mongers vs Rhinos – Entebbe, 4:30pm

Hippos vs Heathens – Dam Waters, 4:30pm

When Rams host Black Pirates at Kyadondo on Saturday, the Sea Robbers will be looking to avenge the first-round defeat to their opponents in the first meeting of the season.

Rams shocked Pirates at King’s Park last month with an effective kick-and-chase strategy to register their first-ever win over Sea Robbers in 15s rugby.

Bobby Musinguzi and his charges are well aware of the challenge and won’t take anything for granted despite Rams poor run of form that has seen no victory since then.

Pirates have grown in confidence and are finally finding working combinations with players rowing in their roles for the team. Isaac Rujumba is growing at inside center while loose forward Alex Atulinda is one of the top performers in league and his strong carries and breaks have lifted Pirates.

Rams went toe-to-toe with Mongers last weekend before falling short 17-22 but were vulnerable at the scrum and lineouts. While Pirates struggle with lineouts, their scrum is strong and will be an area that the 2018 champions could exploit.

Sail with us on the calm waves as we head to Kyadondo tomorrow for our second game against @RamsRufc.#nilestoutrugby pic.twitter.com/trq7GlDkTB — PIRATES RUGBY (@piratesrugbyUG) February 28, 2020

With Timothy Kisiga at the back, the Sea Robbers have safe hands and with the pitch in front of him, the fullback will attack the right gaps and causes Rams defense lots of problems.

Pirates still have discipline issues and concede unnecessary penalties. Aziz Kharim and Emmanuel Kibirge could punish Pirates with some points off the boot.