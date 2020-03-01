FUFA Big League (Match Day 12):

Sunday, March 1, 2020:

Rwenzori Group:

Kitara Vs Nyamityobora – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Kansai Plascon Vs Ndejje University – Bishops SS Mukono

Kigezi Home Boyz Vs UPDF – Kabale Municipal Council

Elgon Group:

Kataka Vs Doves All Stars – CRO Ground, Mbale

Light SS Vs Katwe United – Amuria High School

MYDA Vs Saviour – Elgon View Ground

The FUFA Big League will return on Sunday, March 1, 2020 with six matches lined up on match day 12.

There different clubs have different missions at hand coming to these games with objectives of fighting for direct promotional slots to the Uganda Premier League, play off places and some to save face from the embarrassing relegation.

In the Rwenzori group, second placed Kitara host Nyamityobora from Western Uganda at the Kigaya ground in Hoima Municipality.

Maximum points for Mark Twinamatisko’s coached side will see them progress top the table standings.

Fresh from that 3-2 victory away on the road against Bunyoro rivals Dove in Masindi, Kitara would wish to replicate the same form before their own home fans with the likes of strikers George Ssenkaaba, Peter Lumoro and others.

Nyamityobora former servant Musa Docca is now at Kitara and will turn the guns against his former pay masters.

Veteran former Uganda Cranes winger Dan Wagaluka will lead the surge for goals for the Abanyakare.

Kitara’s wishes of topping the Rwenzori group will only come to pass if they win and Ndejje University fails to pick maximum results away to the painters, Kansai Plascon.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s coached Kansai Plascon is at home against table leaders Ndejje University at the Bishops SS play-ground Mukono.

Ndejje University with newly signed midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama will work toothlessly to avoid defeat on an intimidating ground.

Away at the Kabale Municipal Council play ground, home side Kigezi Home Boyz hosts army entity UPDF.

Last week, UPDF edged Kansai Plascon 2-1 at the Bombo Military Barracks play ground.

In the Elgon group, Kataka will play host to Doves All Stars at the CRO Ground, Mbale.

Light SS entertains Allan Kabonge’s Katwe United at the Amuria High School play ground.

Meanwhile, Elgon group table leaders Malaba Youth Development Youth Association (MYDA) will once again play at their Elgon View fortress against Lira based Saviour with the sole objective of maintaining the summit position.

In their immediate past outing, MYDA humiliated visiting Bukedea Town Council 5-0 in a one sided encounter played at the Elgon view arena.

Three clubs earn promotion to the coveted Uganda Premier League by the close of business every season.

Two clubs earn direct promotional slots and the third one is determined via a promotional play off.

This promotional play off involves four clubs (two apiece from either groups).