Kobs 67-07 Impis

After having a hard one against Rhinos last weekend, second on the table Kobs came all out for social media noisy Makerere Impis scoring more than half a century in an early kick-off at Legends Rugby Club.

A penalty try in the first ten minutes of play opened the floodgates with Daudi Ssemwami, Conrad Mukwaya, Faraj Odugo, Keith Sseruyange, Joseph Oloya, and Wilobo Mukili all running in tries as Joseph Aredo added the extras.

Al Hajji Manano was named man of the match having put in a solid shift through the 80 minutes under the blazing sunshine.